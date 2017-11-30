The Terry and Jesse Show, November 29, 2017

On today’s show:
- Daily Gospel: Luke 21:12-19. In the Gospel, Jesus warns his followers that they would be persecuted and suffer because of their faith in Him.
- Daily Venerable Fulton Sheen: Venerable Fulton Sheen reflects on his own failing when meeting with lepers. “From that time I learned to love them by touch, by the Incarnational Principle.” Terry and Jesse discuss 21 regrets people confess on their deathbeds. (Link)
- Jesse shares a story about his non-religious friend who was dying. Jesse and his wife prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet but the friend was disruptive and antagonistic. Jesse describes the traditional understanding of the death of St. Joseph.
- Terry shares about wasted time watching baseball plays. Jesse shares the story of a priest who sees those in Purgatory sitting silently in his church.
