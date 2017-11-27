The Terry and Jesse Show, November

On today’s show:
- Terry and Jesse review the daily Gospel, Luke 19:11-28. God looks at your fidelity in little things, and then rewards us with entrustment to bigger things.
- Venerable Fulton Sheen lays out 12 tricks that the antichrist will use to destroy Christians. (Link)
- Terry and Jesse review signs of the antichrist as portrayed by the Church Fathers.
- Did you know that Thanksgiving was started by Catholics? There were several American Thanksgivings by Catholics before the common story of Thanksgiving.
