The Terry and Jesse Show, November

Noah Mackenroth

On today's show:

  • Terry and Jesse review the daily Gospel, Luke 19:11-28. God looks at your fidelity in little things, and then rewards us with entrustment to bigger things.
  • Venerable Fulton Sheen lays out 12 tricks that the antichrist will use to destroy Christians. (Link)
  • Terry and Jesse review signs of the antichrist as portrayed by the Church Fathers.
  • Did you know that Thanksgiving was started by Catholics? There were several American Thanksgivings by Catholics before the common story of Thanksgiving.

