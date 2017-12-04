In Podcasts, The Drew Mariani Show

The Drew Mariani Show Dec. 4th – Hr. 2

Jake Mooreby Jake Moore
  • Drew prays the Chaplet of Divine Mercy with you, and you can share your prayer request at drew@relevantradio.com
  • Mario called in and prayed for his marriage today in honor of his anniversary.
  • Drew talks about what many famous people like Steve Jobs, Emily Dickinson, and others said at the time of their death.
  • We all need to think about how much time that is wasted throughout our lives, and what we might regret at the end of it.
  • Lisa Smartt talks about near death experiences and The Final Words Project.

