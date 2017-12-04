The Inner Life for December 4, 2017

- Fr. John Girotti – Dealing with and Avoiding Scandel
- Taking a look at our own life and checking to see if we are leading others astray by not following the Lord in what we say and do.
- Emailer – I had to refuse my step-daughter Communion because she lives outside of the Church. Was this the right decision?
- Caller – I have regret for an abortion that I had many years ago, but my brother won’t let this go and have turned my family against me. Does God forgive me? How can I forgive myself?
