In Podcasts, The Inner Life

The Inner Life for December 4, 2017

Sarah Tafoyaby Sarah Tafoya
  • Fr. John Girotti – Dealing with and Avoiding Scandel
  • Taking a look at our own life and checking to see if we are leading others astray by not following the Lord in what we say and do.
  • Emailer – I had to refuse my step-daughter Communion because she lives outside of the Church. Was this the right decision?
  • Caller – I have regret for an abortion that I had many years ago, but my brother won’t let this go and have turned my family against me. Does God forgive me? How can I forgive myself?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS