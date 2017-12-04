The Joe Sikorra Show, December 1, 2017 – Hour 1

On today’s show:
- Guest: Dr. Bill Creasy of Logos Bible Study. Dr. Creasy discusses the importance of the beginning of Advent and the new Liturgical Year. Dr. Creasy reviews the Messianic Psalm Isaiah 63.
- God came to us as a baby, who had to be loved and nurtured, not as a ruler. He gives the context of the book of Isaiah. Dr. Creasy discusses Psalm 80. “Lord, make us turn to You…”
- Creasy reviews 1 Corinthians: 1. “Grace to you and peace…” We are anticipating the grace of the coming of Christ.
- Creasy discusses the Sunday Gospel Mark 13. Dr. Creasy discusses preaching at Protestant services vs the Mass.
