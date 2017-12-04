The Joe Sikorra Show, December 1, 2017 – Hour 2

On today’s show:
- Joe discusses the song “Vertigo” by U2. Joe sets out to dispel some myths about marriage. You don’t have to just “grin and bear it” in your marriage; God wants you to feel joy.
- All marriages are “incompatible”, because you are two different people. It gives you an opportunity to develop a mature and loving relationship. Portrayal of romance in movies and media is inflated or unrealistic. This can lead to higher divorce rates because of expectations about relationships. Joe compares Hollywood crime show portrayals with his experience gained as a real police officer.
- An unhappy marriage can increase your chances of getting sick by 35% and decrease your life by 4 years.
- Joe discusses sacrificing for your spouse, and gives examples in his own life.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download