The Joe Sikorra Show, November 30, 2017 – Hour 2

On today’s show:
- Your relationships are what contribute most for your happiness – more than your job, or wealth. How you communicate is the most important thing you can do to nourish the relationships. Are you finding that all you do with your spouse is fight? If so, you need to find a new way of talking with each other.
- Do you say, “yes, but…” when you fight? When you are fighting, you are focusing on what divides you. When you focus on common ground, you won’t start a fight. Joe tells a story about going to graduate school while working as a police officer.
- Caller: I don’t get into fights at all – is this normal?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download