The Patrick Madrid Show: December 1, 2017 – Hour 1

On this hour of the show:

  • Jury finds Garcia Zarate not guilty in Steinle murder trial
  • Facebook launches new guide for Muslims, telling them how to report “hate speech”
  • Caller: Tom thinks the federal government and taxpayers should not fund sanctuary cities
  • Caller: Lincoln says the show is great this morning and it’s ridiculous that certain organizations defend Islam and give a false reputation
  • Caller: Maggie’s daughter died at age 24 and thinks legal immigration is fine but not illegal
  • Rosa Parks began her civil rights journey on this day 62 years ago when she refused to give up her seat on a bus
  • Caller: John doesn’t think it’s fair to blame local law enforcement for not enforcing the immigration laws because it’s a federal law and local officers don’t have that power

