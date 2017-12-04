The Patrick Madrid Show: December 1, 2017 – Hour 1

On this hour of the show:
- Jury finds Garcia Zarate not guilty in Steinle murder trial
- Facebook launches new guide for Muslims, telling them how to report “hate speech”
- Caller: Tom thinks the federal government and taxpayers should not fund sanctuary cities
- Caller: Lincoln says the show is great this morning and it’s ridiculous that certain organizations defend Islam and give a false reputation
- Caller: Maggie’s daughter died at age 24 and thinks legal immigration is fine but not illegal
- Rosa Parks began her civil rights journey on this day 62 years ago when she refused to give up her seat on a bus
- Caller: John doesn’t think it’s fair to blame local law enforcement for not enforcing the immigration laws because it’s a federal law and local officers don’t have that power
