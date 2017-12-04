In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: December 1, 2017 – Hour 2

Kaylyn Green

On this hour of the show:

  • Bill Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union speech on immigration, border security, deportation of illegal aliens and abuse of immigration laws (audio)
  • Caller: Dean disagrees with Patrick
  • Caller: Warren says it is so unfortunate that people have to die because some people are so blinded by their political ideology and don’t see clearly
  • Loud booms in Arizona (audio)
  • Caller: Todd agrees with Patrick and doesn’t know where to start
  • Caller: Les from St. Louis asks Patrick exactly what he thinks is the solution to immigration
  • Caller: Neal theorizes that perhaps sanctuary cities are a way to get more people that will vote democrat and get the state more electoral votes
  • Caller: Alison says it’s hard for some hard working illegal immigrants to go to law enforcement for help because of fear they would be deported
  • Caller: Jacob is a local contractor and it is easy to hire illegal immigrants who are willing to do the job that other Americans don’t want to do

