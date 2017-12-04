The Patrick Madrid Show: December 1, 2017 – Hour 2

On this hour of the show:

Bill Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union speech on immigration, border security, deportation of illegal aliens and abuse of immigration laws ( audio )

Caller: Dean disagrees with Patrick

Caller: Warren says it is so unfortunate that people have to die because some people are so blinded by their political ideology and don’t see clearly

Loud booms in Arizona (audio)

Caller: Todd agrees with Patrick and doesn’t know where to start

Caller: Les from St. Louis asks Patrick exactly what he thinks is the solution to immigration

Caller: Neal theorizes that perhaps sanctuary cities are a way to get more people that will vote democrat and get the state more electoral votes

Caller: Alison says it’s hard for some hard working illegal immigrants to go to law enforcement for help because of fear they would be deported