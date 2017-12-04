The Patrick Madrid Show: December 1, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show:

Americans traveling in Europe during the holidays should be cautious, State Department alert says

Actor, singer, and comedian Jim Nabors has passed away

Caller: Nicole has been listening for 2 years and is not Catholic. Her last question to understand is how do Catholics know their prayers to saints are heard?

Recommended resource: Just Serve

Caller: Eddie talks about El Salvador and the U.S. policy to support the salvadoran exodus

Caller: Pat asks what is an “evil force of nature?”

Goat head stolen from satanic Christmas tree

Caller: Mark is furious that Patrick would acknowledge the death of Jim Nabor on air because he happened to be homosexual

Caller: Mary asks if it would be okay to involve a priest in confronting her husband about infidelity if he won’t listen when it’s just her

Caller: Laurie asks about the organization called “Job’s Daughter” because she heard they are masonic. Her daughter was asked to participate at school

Recommended read: Why Catholics Can’t be Masons by John Salza