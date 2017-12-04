In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: December 1, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show:

  • Americans traveling in Europe during the holidays should be cautious, State Department alert says
  • Actor, singer, and comedian Jim Nabors has passed away
  • Caller: Nicole has been listening for 2 years and is not Catholic. Her last question to understand is how do Catholics know their prayers to saints are heard?
  • Recommended read: Any Friend of God’s is a Friend of Mine
  • Recommended resource: Just Serve
  • Caller: Eddie talks about El Salvador and the U.S. policy to support the salvadoran exodus
  • Caller: Pat asks what is an “evil force of nature?”
  • Goat head stolen from satanic Christmas tree
  • Caller: Mark is furious that Patrick would acknowledge the death of Jim Nabor on air because he happened to be homosexual
  • Caller: Mary asks if it would be okay to involve a priest in confronting her husband about infidelity if he won’t listen when it’s just her
  • Caller: Laurie asks about the organization called “Job’s Daughter” because she heard they are masonic. Her daughter was asked to participate at school
  • Recommended read: Why Catholics Can’t be Masons by John Salza
  • Caller: Joe affirms Patrick for praying for Jim Nabor

