The Patrick Madrid Show: November 30, 2017 – Hour 1

On this hour of the show:

  • American Airlines glitch may cause thousands of flight cancellations during Christmas week
  • Mikayla Holmgren is the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in a Miss USA pageant
  • Caller: Why would an annulment be necessary for a marriage that was non-sacramental to begin with
  • Fasting blood sugar and fasting insulin identified as new biomarkers for weight loss
  • Check out the show list of garage band names!
  • Lord Balfour: ‘Outdated succession law means my daughter could claim my title by becoming a man’
  • Texas State University’s student newspaper published an op-ed Tuesday telling “white people” that “your DNA is an abomination.”
  • Caller: Brenda was at a Catholic event and one of the performers ruined the unity of the event by talking about race/class division
  • Caller: Joe thinks the college student who wrote the racist column at Texas State is just reacting from pain of bad experiences

