The Patrick Madrid Show: November 30, 2017 – Hour 2

- Caller: Joe continues to explain why Rudy Martinez was right to get his piece published because it opens dialogue
- Caller: Tom says that racism is when people use dominant force; bigotry is a more accurate term for Rudy Martinez who wrote an article on his hate for whites
- Caller: Mike asks if Patrick thinks the parade in Charlotte should or should not have happened
- Caller: Joe admits he used to be racist but being in AA helped him see a black man in a different light and his prejudice faded away when he learned about forgiveness, sobriety, etc.
- Caller: Alex says the ongoing narrative of racism itself hasn’t led to anything good. We need to stop victimizing ourselves or others
- Caller: Norm says protesting is not biblical
