In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 30, 2017 – Hour 2

Kaylyn Greenby Kaylyn Green

On this hour of the show:

  • Caller: Joe continues to explain why Rudy Martinez was right to get his piece published because it opens dialogue
  • Caller: Tom says that racism is when people use dominant force; bigotry is a more accurate term for Rudy Martinez who wrote an article on his hate for whites
  • Caller: Mike asks if Patrick thinks the parade in Charlotte should or should not have happened
  • Caller: Joe admits he used to be racist but being in AA helped him see a black man in a different light and his prejudice faded away when he learned about forgiveness, sobriety, etc.
  • Caller: Alex says the ongoing narrative of racism itself hasn’t led to anything good. We need to stop victimizing ourselves or others
  • Caller: Norm says protesting is not biblical

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS