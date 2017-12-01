In Podcasts, The Patrick Madrid Show

The Patrick Madrid Show: November 30, 2017 – Hour 3

On this hour of the show:

  • Caller: John says there’s a double standard in America when it comes to the right to protest. If we want to have fairness, we need to let African Americans protest without getting backlash
  • What’s your family’s policy for teaching kids about Santa Claus at Christmas?
  • Caller: Natalie says the racial tensions against police officers is misinformed because their job is to protect and make sure things like protests are safe
  • Caller: Laura shares that they live near a Hospital named after Saint Nicholas and they host an event on Christmas Eve that helped the kids understand
  • Caller: Carol thinks telling kids about Santa is lying to them
  • Caller: Lucy doesn’t really celebrate Santa in her family
  • Caller: Billy thinks kids see Santa as a false God which is against the first commandment

