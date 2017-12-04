St. Joseph’s Workshop with Father Matthew Spencer, December 1, 2017

On today’s show:
- Father discusses professional cuddlers, and the Girl Scouts tweet about consent for hugs. Our society has lost the sense of how to relate to itself. We don’t treat people as they are – made in the image of God; rather, we treat each other as objects.
- Father discusses a special marriage ceremony for those that must be separated for a few years because of military deployment, jobs, etc, but still want to get married. Canon law allows for marriage by proxy.
- Father discusses the section of the Catechism on Chastity. “Chastity includes an apprenticeship in self-mastery which is a training in human freedom. The alternative is clear: Either man governs his passions and finds peace, or he lets himself be dominated by them and becomes unhappy.” Without Jesus our passions would be too strong. With Jesus, there is a newfound freedom. You don’t have to allow my passions to control you.
- What great leaders learn from their parents?
