The Terry and Jesse Show, November 30, 2017

On today’s show:
- Jesse highlights www.consecratecalifornia.com, and the Dec. 9th Prayer for to consecrate the State of California to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Daily Gospel: Matt 4:18-22. Jesus is calling you! Jesus calls Andrea and Peter and they immediately follow Him. Daily Venerable Fulton Sheen: Let’s challenge people to be other “christs”.
- Guest: Patricia Sandoval, former Planned Parenthood employee and author of, “Transfigured.” She reflects on her how she was formed by the world, which led to 3 abortions.
- Patricia Sandoval speaks about how she was taught to manipulate women when she worked at Planned Parenthood. When she saw an abortion, she saw that her abortions killed her children.
- Patricia Sandoval gives advice to parents to prevent their children from making the same mistakes as she did. Patricia Sandoval shares her favorite saints.
