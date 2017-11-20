Go Ask Your Father Returns

As an on-going result of the Immaculate Heart Radio and Relevant Radio® merger, a number of adjustments have been made since the launch of the programming lineup last month.

Many of our listeners have asked for more apologetics and teaching programs. So we are pleased to share with you that beginning Monday, November 20, Go Ask Your Father™, hosted by Chief Religion Correspondent Msgr. Stuart W. Swetland, will air in the 1pm ET / 10 am PT time slot replacing Heart to Heart.

Msgr. Swetland is a convert to the Catholic Faith and was ordained a priest in 1991 for the Diocese of Peoria, IL. He received his undergraduate degree in Physics from the United States Naval Academy. He is a Rhodes Scholar and holds a B.A. and M.A. from Oxford; with additional masters and doctrinal degrees from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and the Pontifical Lateran University through the John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family in Washington, DC. Msgr. Swetland currently serves as President of Donnelly College in Kansas City, KS.