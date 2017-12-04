One of the wonderful things about live radio is the opportunity for our hosts to interact with listeners who call in to our shows. Some offer their opinions, ask questions, or reach out to us in times of distress. Most of the time, when our hosts offer advice or encouragement to distressed listeners, we don’t get to hear how things turn out. But when we do, it is truly a blessing.

Recently, a listener named Cindy called in to The Patrick Madrid Show to offer an update on her situation. And what a beautiful update it was! Cindy said:

“I called you about six months ago, when I was four months pregnant and wanted to have an abortion. Well, I just wanted to tell you that I had a beautiful, beautiful little girl – and she is my world.

I was telling you that we couldn’t afford a baby, and I don’t know how we do it, but we’re doing it. She’s not another bill, she’s such a gift, and God provides when He sends us something like this. He really, really does.

I wanted to say thank you to you, and thank you to all your listeners who called and prayed and gave me those beautiful words. I just want to say thank you and let everybody know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

Despite not wanting another child throughout the entire pregnancy, Cindy shared with Patrick what she experienced when her daughter was born, saying:

“I fell in love. I thanked God for this perfect, perfect baby. About two weeks later, I was sitting on my couch at home, hugging her and just staring at her while she was asleep, and just realized that God doesn’t make mistakes.

All He does is perfection, if we just let Him into our life completely. His plan for us is more perfect than we could ever imagine.”

Listen to Cindy’s powerful call below:

