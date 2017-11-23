A Thanksgiving Blessing

Thanksgiving is a day that allows us to step back from the hustle and bustle of life to reflect on the many ways that God has blessed us. On this day, we invite you to thank the Lord for His goodness by offering up the prayer below:

Father in Heaven, Creator of all and source of all goodness and love, please look kindly upon us and receive our heartfelt gratitude in this time of giving thanks.

Thank you for all the graces and blessings You have bestowed upon us, spiritual and temporal: our faith and religious heritage, our food and shelter, our health, the love we have for one another, our family and friends.

Dear Father, in Your infinite generosity, please grant us continued graces and blessing throughout the coming year.

This we ask in the Name of Jesus, Your Son. Amen.

From all of us at Relevant Radio, we wish you and yours a Happy Thanksgiving!