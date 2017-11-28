Don’t forget these gifts during the Christmas giving season

It’s the giving season and many of us are searching for Christmas gifts for our spouse, children, parents, siblings, friends, boss, pets, mail carrier, next-door neighbor, and the list goes on and on. It’s a wonderful thing to give and to celebrate Our Lord’s birth with gifts that put a smile on the faces of people you love, always keeping in mind the Reason for this glorious season. Here are a few more people and places that would love a gift from you this Christmas.

Your local parish – We support our parishes all year round, but during this season of giving, perhaps we can give a little extra? Donations are tax-deductible and your parish and diocese need your support to continue all of the important work that they do for your parish community and the community at large.

Homeless shelter or food pantry – As the weather dips to dangerously cold temperatures, it becomes even more important that the homeless are sheltered and cared for. Homeless shelters, women’s shelters, and food pantries need your support to ensure that all of God’s children are warm, safe, and fed this winter. The holidays are also a great time to help prepare and serve a meal or donate toys to families in need.

Nursing home or hospital – The gift of your time is valuable! How about visiting your local nursing home, children’s hospital, or other homebound members of the community? The holidays can be very lonely for some people, and taking the time to visit, make cards, or sing Christmas carols to the sick and elderly is sure to brighten their day!

Your favorite non-profit and charity organizations – As you present gifts to your loved ones this Christmas, don’t forget your favorite non-profit organizations that rely on the generous support of donors to carry out their crucial work of serving God’s children. Your local pro-life group, Catholic ministry or apostolate would be thrilled to receive a gift from you this Christmas!

Today is Giving Tuesday, a movement to support non-profit and charity organizations during the holiday giving season. Will you support Relevant Radio this Giving Tuesday? When you make a gift to Relevant Radio on Tuesday, November 28, we would like to give you a gift, too! We will send you a bumper sticker as a thank you for your generous support.

