Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims Find a ‘New Normal’

It has been three months since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston – killing at least 91, displacing more than 30,000, and causing nearly $200 billion in damage.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Houston has been working tirelessly to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey rebuild their lives, walking with them on the long road to recovery. Members of St. Vincent de Paul recently joined The Patrick Madrid Show to share what steps they are taking to help Hurricane Harvey victims find a ‘new normal.’