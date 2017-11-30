Is Our Lady of Akita’s warning coming to fruition?

Akita, Japan is the site of a Marian apparition that took place in 1973 in which the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to Sister Agnes Sasagawa three times with several messages.

Sr. Sasagawa “in the convent was a very hidden soul, nobody knew about her outside of her own community and own family,” says Patrick Madrid, host of The Patrick Madrid Show on Relevant Radio®, yet the Virgin Mary chose her as the recipient of some important messages. Here are parts of the messages that Our Lady gave to Sr. Sasagawa in Akita:

July 6, 1973 – The Blessed Mother spoke to Sr. Sasagawa about her vocation and prayed with her, and then gave her this message:

“Pray very much for the Pope, Bishops, and Priests. Since your Baptism you have always prayed faithfully for them. Continue to pray very much…very much. Tell your superior all that passed today and obey him in everything that he will tell you. He has asked that you pray with fervor.”

August 3, 1973 – Our Lady of Akita implored mankind to turn away from sins and make reparation for sinners, as prayer, penance, and sacrifice could soften the Heavenly Father’s anger:

“Many men in this world afflict the Lord. I desire souls to console Him to soften the anger of the Heavenly Father. I wish, with my Son, for souls who will repair by their suffering and their poverty for the sinners and ingrates.”

“In order that the world might know His anger, the Heavenly Father is preparing to inflict a great chastisement on all mankind. With my Son I have intervened so many times to appease the wrath of the Father. I have prevented the coming of calamities by offering Him the sufferings of the Son on the Cross, His Precious Blood, and beloved souls who console Him forming a cohort of victim souls. Prayer, penance and courageous sacrifices can soften the Father’s anger. I desire this also from your community…that it love poverty, that it sanctify itself and pray in reparation for the ingratitude and outrages of so many men.”

October 13, 1973 – Pray the Rosary daily, instructed Our Lady, as a terrible punishment would come to all humanity if men do not repent. She also spoke of the things that would happen within the Church and the world as a result of the many offenses toward Our Lord:

“As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity. It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one will never seen before. Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful. The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by My Son. Each day recite the prayers of the Rosary. With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops and priests.”

“The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres…churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.

“The demon will be especially implacable against souls consecrated to God. The thought of the loss of so many souls is the cause of my sadness. If sins increase in number and gravity, there will be no longer pardon for them.”

“This is not a new message, they have been repeated over and over again, certainly at Our Lady of Fatima’s apparitions in Portugal. And if you’re wondering, the apparitions in Akita were approved by the local bishop. He gave his approval of their authenticity after a significant study of the phenomena … it’s hasn’t run up the food chain to the pope—it doesn’t need to in order to be considered approved. The local bishop has the authority to do that,” says Madrid.

“I can’t help but think about that apparition in Akita, Japan, because she pretty much spelled out the situation that we’re facing today, not only in a lot of the turmoil that’s going on in the Church right now, but also in the world and the potential for a nuclear conflict,” says Madrid. “It may well be that this punishment that the Blessed Virgin Mary describes and foretells may not be a nuclear war—that’s entirely possible—to us it seems as though that would fit the bill … but it wouldn’t necessarily be that, it could be any number of things including a solar flare or it could be something we haven’t even encountered before.”

Regardless of the punishment that will befall the earth, Madrid says that we must heed Our Lady’s warning. “Let’s pay attention to what she’s saying … let’s start doing what she said, including praying the Rosary every day. It’s such a simple thing to do.”

Listen to Patrick Madrid speak about Our Lady of Akita, the current state of the world, and how Our Lady’s message may be coming to fruition: