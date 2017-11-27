In the last 100 years, more Christians around the world have been persecuted than at any other time in history. This week, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Knights of Columbus, and other Catholic organizations are drawing attention to the suffering of Christians around the world with a Week of Awareness for Persecuted Christians.

Archbishop Matti Warda of the Chaldean Diocese of Erbil, Iraq and Andrew Walther of the Knights of Columbus recently stopped by Morning Air® to discuss the plight of Christians in the Middle East, and what we can do for our brothers and sisters in Christ during this Week of Awareness.

More information and resources on the Week of Awareness for Persecuted Christians can be found at the Knights of Columbus web site.