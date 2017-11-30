North Korea and the Catholic Just War Doctrine

Earlier this week, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed off the coast of Japan. North Korea has been steadily advancing its nuclear capabilities – and this latest launch has some urging the U.S. to take military action.

Msgr. Stuart Swetland, host of Go Ask Your Father and our Chief Religion Correspondent, sat down with Sheila Liaugminas on A Closer Look to discuss North Korea in light of the Catholic Church’s just war doctrine.

A Closer Look airs weekdays at 6:00 p.m. Eastern/3:00 p.m. Pacific.

Go Ask Your Father airs weekdays at 1:00 p.m. Eastern/10:00 a.m. Pacific